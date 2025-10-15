‘Most threatening thing I’ve ever seen’: House Speaker reacts to Portland naked bike ride

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein would be proud.

Portland’s streets were definitely a sight on Sunday. In fact, it very well could have been an episode of Portlandia.

The “emergency” World Naked Bike Ride drew more than 1,000 cyclists to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, according to Oregon Live. The protest, meant to spotlight the militarization of the city and the impact on immigrant and Indigenous communities, came a day after tensions flared when federal officers deployed tear gas, pepper balls, and smoke grenades.

Cyclists streamed from the Oregon Convention Center Plaza in steady rain. According to reports, they donned inflatable suits, animal costumes, and messages aimed at federal agents.

An “emergency” edition of the World Naked Bike Ride. Drawing several thousand participants who cycled through Portland streets in the rain to protest federal immigration enforcement and the deployment of National Guard troops under the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/nJ20ozIWTk — orange 🍊 (@orange4u28) October 13, 2025

One rider’s sign read, “We’re cold, but not as cold as ICE,” a cheeky nod to the building’s armed watch. Others danced to holiday hits, including Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” while chanting at officers from ICE and the Federal Bureau of Prisons stationed outside.

Counter-protesters kept their distance across the street, some standing by a mural of activist Charlie Kirk, while nearby residents used bullhorns to threaten complaints over noise and disruption. Despite the damp and chill, the mood stayed playful for much of the afternoon, even as federal agents fired pepper balls at stragglers about 45 minutes after the ride arrived, the Oregon Live report added.

It wasn’t just riders in the buff either. Just like something out of Portlandia, locals got creative.

A couple married outside ICE Friday dressed as a unicorn and Kenny from South Park, while photos from California and Chicago show demonstrators in frog, Cookie Monster, and Winnie the Pooh outfits emulating the city’s unique approach to civic engagement.

As far as the buff and costumed cyclists, the ride was more than spectacle — it was a statement. One that the U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson described as “the most threatening thing I’ve ever seen.”