Mostly Mental Shuttles is for sale

Mostly Mental Shuttles, a staple of Kamloops’ mountain biking scene, is more than just a transportation company—it’s a lifeline for riders seeking world-class trails. For years, this locally-owned business has been the trusted name in shuttle services, whisking riders up and down the Kamloops Bike Ranch over and over again. They also run shuttles at the incredible Harper Mountain. With a deep connection to the thriving MTB culture of Kamloops, Mostly Mental Shuttles doesn’t just get bikers to the top—it’s an integral part of the experience.

To own this company would be to embrace a lifestyle rooted in the heart of mountain biking culture. Your days wouldn’t revolve around a desk but around trails, weather conditions and the buzz of riders ready to shred. You’d start early, prepping vans, chatting with excited groups and mapping out the day’s runs. No two days would be the same—every ride brings new faces, different trail conditions and an ever-changing rhythm of the season.

But it’s not just about logistics; owning Mostly Mental Shuttles means becoming a curator of adventure. You’d be the go-to expert for trail recommendations, the friendly face riders count on for safety and the storyteller who knows every corner of Kamloops’ legendary terrain. It’s a job steeped in camaraderie and fueled by the thrill of the ride.

The challenges? Sure, there’d be maintenance, managing bookings and keeping things running smoothly. But the payoff? Watching bikers light up after a killer run and knowing you’re a part of their epic day. Owning Mostly Mental Shuttles is more than a business; it’s a front-row seat to Kamloops’ vibrant MTB community and an everyday reminder that life is better at the top of the trail. Who in their right mind isn’t tempted to buy this business?

Got a way with numbers? Here they are and here’s the link to make a purchase.

Shuttle business in Kamloops BC for sale Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada Quick Sale