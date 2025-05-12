Moto madness ruins Liège–Bastogne–Liège Juniors in final metres

A bizarre and controversial scene unfolded on Saturday at the finish of the Liège–Bastogne–Liège Juniors race.

After 137.6 km of racing, the famous La Redoute climb served as the final decider in the fourth edition of this race for under-19 men. Battling for victory in a tight final sprint, Britain’s Harry Hudson (Harrogate Nova CC) and Belgium’s Leander De Gendt (Cannibal B Victorious) were neck-and-neck—until their sprint was unexpectedly disrupted just metres from the line by a police moto cutting across to the right to take a race detour. The sudden move clearly obstructed De Gendt and handed the win to Hudson. The duo had escaped the main field on the final climb.

A dangerous maneuver

It was an inexplicable—and frankly, unbelievably stupid—action by the moto. It could have been far worse and injured the riders, but thankfully, that was avoided.

After the race, the Cannibal B Victorious team—which is the junior feeder team for WorldTour squad Bahrain Victorious—posted about the incident: “Unfair Finish today at U19 Liège–Bastogne–Liège,” the post read. “Mid sprint a motorcycle interferes and takes away our chance of victory!”

This isn’t the first strange incident to occur recently at Liège. If you were watching the women’s Liège–Bastogne–Liège, you may have felt a mix of bewilderment and anger when a mysterious rider appeared out of nowhere and joined the break. Pauliena Rooijakkers of Fenix-Deceuninck couldn’t believe her eyes. The rider, wearing a UAE jersey, clung to her wheel with just 30 km left in the race. Rooijakkers, confused, even wondered if it was Tadej Pogačar. “Why didn’t he take a turn at the front? It was very strange,” she said. Ultimately, Rooijakkers finished 13th, 1:14 behind the winner. It was, without a doubt, a very bizarre scene.

Check out the dramatic finale at the junior race below.