Mountain bike maintenance mistakes

Maintaining your mountain bike isn’t rocket science, but let’s be real: a few missteps can snowball into a mechanical disaster. Whether it’s rushing the job, winging it without proper research, or just plain bad luck, workshop mistakes are the kind of gremlins that can turn a quick tune-up into an expensive week-long project. Let’s break down some of the most common blunders and more importantly, how to dodge them.

Crappy cable cutters

Blunt cable cutters are the bane of smooth bike maintenance. They fray your cables, shred your patience and leave you with fingers cuts that sting for days.

Fix: Invest in quality cable cutters and use them only for cables. For other tasks like snipping zip ties, use anything else; a table saw, kitchen knives, a lighter–anything but your cable cutters!

Stripping bolts

Mixing metric and imperial Allen keys? A rookie move. Nothing ruins a bolt faster than the wrong tool grinding down its edges. Strip a bolt and you’re kinda pooched. From now on, ONLY use metric Allen keys when working on your bike. And if you’re not sure which ones are which, spend some time sorting them properly.

Fix: Stick to quality, properly sized Allen keys. If a bolt’s head is worn, replace it before things get messy.

The perils of improv

Using the wrong tool is tempting, especially when you’re mid-ride. Heck, we’ve even suggested using a rock as a tool before. But often the difference between a good mechanic and a bad mechanic is a good mechanic uses the right tools for the job. Vice grips are not a bike tool, no matter how crappy your tool collection is. And hammering components rarely ends well.

Fix: Keep a portable multi-tool for trailside fixes and invest in a complete home tool kit for proper repairs. And if you don’t have the right tool, consider going to buy the right tool before wrecking something.

Losing tools (and your sanity)

Ever misplaced a tool mid-job? Workshop rage is real, especially when you’re hunting for a 5mm Allen key that mysteriously disappeared. Most of us are guilty of working haphazardly, but a little organization can save you a ton of time and frustration. Put tools away as you use them, or have a tray of tools and parts that are needed while doing a certain job.

Fix: Every tool needs a designated home. Whether it’s a pegboard or a tool drawer, organization is key. And for your own sanity, don’t let people borrow your tools.

Lack of knowledge

Sometimes you can hammer and hammer on a linkage bolt and the thing will simply NOT budge. If only you knew about that circlip before you resorted to a hammer. Now your bike’s in a world of pain.

Fix: If you’re not sure, find the exploded diagram on line. It’s there somewhere. Or try an online forum. The hammer is always the last resort.

Not admitting defeat

Sometimes you can get out of your depth. Either the parts are too complicated, too broken, or you simply don’t have the tools. At some point you’ll need to admit you’re in over your head.

Fix: Tuck your tail and head to the local bike shop. Hopefully you have a decent local bike shop and you can admit to what happened. Don’t try to fool them with, “I was just riding along….” They’ve seen it all before. And if they’ve been wrenching for awhile, they’ve also made all the mistakes you’re making.

Learn and ride on

Everyone messes up in the workshop—it’s part of the learning curve. But with a bit of prep and the right tools, you can sidestep most of these pitfalls.