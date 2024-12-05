Mountain biker’s holiday gift guide

With the time to exchange presents getting closer and closer, it’s time to get those gifts got. If you have a mountain biker in your life, below are some items they’re almost guaranteed to love. And with a range of price tags, you can pick and choose how much love you want to show them.

Cranked Energy Bars

Cranked energy bars are made in Canada and packed with good stuff to keep them going on those epic rides. These are also a perfect stocking stuffer for the rider in your life.

DJI Osmo Action 5

Giving GoPro a run for the money, the Osmo Action 5 is on par with the latest GoPro. Get two videographers in a room and it would be a serious nerd-off to decide which one is better. The stabilization on the Osmo is incredible, but in our mind it’s the magnetic attachment system that makes it so easy to use. Mount it either horizontally or vertically in seconds. Combine it with the intuitive and easy-to-use Lightcut editing app and you’re on your way to being the next Rémy Métailler.

Gloworm XSV Lightset

With the dark days of the season still getting darker, every rider wants a good set of bike lights (or two sets). The Gloworm XSV lightset will get any rider stoked. Its 3600 lumen light up the trail like nothing else, ensuring you can shred year round and 24-7. With two hours of battery time at full power this is a gift that will keep on giving. Includes helmet or handlebar mounting hardware.

Trek Adventure Boss Full Frame Bag

Whether the rider on your list is into bikepacking yet doesn’t matter because they will be into it soon enough. Everyone’s doing it. Frame bags are a great way to pack gear onto your bike without making it feel like a cumbersome fat bike. This Trek Adventure Boss bag comes in four different sizes so there should be one to fit your rider’s bike.

Bike books for inspiration

Whether they want to laugh, learn or dream about epic rides, these books hit the mark.

Fat Tire Flyer: Repack and the Birth of Mountain Biking

Who’s more qualified to write a book about the early days of mountain biking than Charlie Kelly? Not really anyone. This book is full of photos, drawings and memorabilia from the very first mountain bike races and the beginning of the sport we all love. And whether your giftee is a hardcore DH rider, a conservative weight weinee, or a punk rock dirt jumper, they’ll appreciate the beauty of this book and the history within it. Vintage bikes are cool no matter what.



Bernie the Bike Builder

Written and illustrated by the legendary BMX rider Taj Mihelich, Bernie the Bike Builder is a fun kids’ book that any parent would enjoy reading. The book features creative drawings of bikes for sharks, bats and more. Get your kid hooked on bikes as soon as possible with this seriously fun little read.

Back Before They Invented Open Face Helmets

An instant classic in the genre of bike-comics (is that even a genre?) Back Before They Invented Open Face Helmets is full of jokes, drawings and puns that bike addicts will love. Another by the prolific pencil of Taj Mihelich this book sits on our coffee table again and again and again. It just keeps giving. The mountain biker in your life is guaranteed to laugh at it. Or at least groan a couple times.

Shred Girls: Lindsay’s Joyride

If you’ve got a young lady in your life, this empowering Shred Girls adventure is the perfect gift. Facing biker boys who doubt girls belong in BMX, Lindsay Jen, and Ali team up to prove anyone can shred—and save the day. Written by Molly Hurford it’s an inspiring tale that any bike-loving mom or dad would love to read to their kid.