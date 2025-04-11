Mountain biking makes cents: What Canada can learn from a major U.S. study

The latest study from the Trust for Public Land, in partnership with IMBA, lands a compelling punchline: mountain biking isn’t just good for your legs—it’s good for your local economy.

Focused on the U.S., the report crunches data from dozens of trail towns and events, concluding that mountain bike tourism and trail development have become an engine of economic growth. Think jobs, property value boosts, healthier people and millions in tourism dollars. The average mountain bike tourist? They saverage per-visit spending for nonlocal mountain bikers, per trip, is around $416 per visit—and that’s in 2024 dollars.

“The spending categories included in the studies were lodging (hotels, resorts, or camping); sit-down and fast-food restaurants; grocery stores; entertainment; shopping; transportation (gasoline/oil, rental cars, ridesharing); biking expenses (retail or rental bicycles or gear, trail fees, and repairs); other outdoor recreation (adventure tourism and guide services); gaming,” says the study.

From logging roads to trailheads

From Oakridge, Oregon (a timber town turned trail mecca) to Chequamegon, Wisconsin (where visitors drop over a grand per trip), U.S. communities are showing how to pivot from extraction to recreation. And the playbook isn’t complicated: invest in trails, promote your region, and keep the money local.

The catch? You need more than a few hand-built switchbacks. The study emphasizes long-term planning, public engagement and connecting trails to town centres, shops and services. The best-performing towns treat their trails like infrastructure—not just playgrounds.

Here in Canada, places like Cumberland and Kamloops are already seeing this firsthand. But there’s still plenty of untapped potential across the country.

A Canadian translation

While the study is U.S.-centric, the lessons carry north. Canada shares many of the same rural challenges: aging populations, shrinking industry and pressure to diversify. What we also share is a massive, underutilized trail network—often just a shovel and a few signs away from becoming a viable tourism product.

In B.C. and Quebec, trail associations and municipalities have started to measure the benefits. But the data is still spotty. We know riders travel, we know they spend—but how much, where and what that means in real dollars? We don’t always know.

The U.S. report makes a strong case for investing in those answers. Because once you can show that trails boost tax revenue, support local businesses and improve community health, the funding conversation shifts from “nice-to-have” to “must-have.”

Health, housing and the hidden benefits

Not everything that counts can be counted—and the study gets that. Beyond tourism spending, mountain biking delivers what economists call “indirect benefits.” These include higher property values near trails, improved mental and physical health and even youth retention.

In Canada, these side effects are gold. Trails can make a town feel more livable. They attract young families, remote workers and retirees looking for lifestyle over hustle. Some even suggest trail access is the new highway access.

The flipside? Growth comes with growing pains. Increased visitation can strain housing and infrastructure. The report urges communities to think ahead—especially when it comes to housing affordability and environmental protection.

Build it (well) and they will come

Perhaps the most Canadian takeaway from the study: don’t just build trails—build them with purpose. That means professional design, inclusive access, community buy-in and a plan to maintain what you’ve created. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. We just need to look at what’s working across the border—and adapt it to our own backyard. The potential is real: economic growth that’s local, low-impact, and built on the same dirt we’ve been riding for decades.