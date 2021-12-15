Movistar goes back to dark for 2022 uniform

Movistar, everyone’s favourite high-drama WorldTour team, released its 2022 kit on Wednesday, going back to a dark blue, this time with light blue highlights. The Spanish squad had dark blue kits with green trim from 2011 to 2018 before butting into Astana’s light blue territory from 2019 to 2021.

Movistar’s men’s team has eight transfers for 2022, including Gorka Izagirre back in the squad for the first time since 2017, and Ivan Sosa, a young Colombian climber who plied his trade for Sky/Ineos for three years.

The women’s team still has Annemiek van Vleuten and Emma Norsgard at its core, but for 2022 the squad picked up Cuban sprinter Arlenis Sierra, who won her last race of the season with Astana, and young Australian Sarah Gigante, transferring in from Tibco-SVB.