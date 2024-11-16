Muriel Furrer’s funeral held, but questions linger

Hundreds of people gathered Friday at the Reformed Church in Uster, Switzerland, to mourn 18-year-old Muriel Furrer, whose hometown church in Egg was too small to hold the crowd. Furrer died from severe brain injuries a day after crashing on a descent at the under-19 road world championships in Zurich. She was found unconscious off the course, and Zurich police confirmed no third-party involvement but noted unresolved questions, including the exact timing of the accident.

Calls for greater accountability have mounted since then, but many are asking questions. Swiss Cycling official Thomas Senn emphasized the need for changes in the sport, saying,

“There have been too many deaths. The UCI must intensify safety discussions, and we will apply significant pressure.” He described the crash as a tragic convergence of unfortunate circumstances, pointing out that thousands of riders had safely navigated the same stretch during the event.

But still…

The brutal tragedy evokes memories of cyclist Gino Mäder’s fatal crash at the 2023 Tour de Suisse. Senn expressed hope for a quicker resolution to Furrer’s investigation than the drawn-out inquiry following Mäder’s death.

Amid the sorrow, heartfelt tributes highlighted Muriel’s lasting impact. Her mother, Christine, remembered her talents and the struggles she faced in cycling, including bullying and eating disorders. “Why couldn’t I go in your place?” she asked in a statement. Swiss rider Anja Grossmann honoured Furrer by dedicating her European cyclocross championship victory to her late friend. “Every day, and especially today, I rode for my friend Muriel,” Grossmann said, in tears, after her win.

The UCI has said it will up its attempts to improve rider safety, but it is still unclear what it will take to prevent such tragedies. Meanwhile, the Belgian cycling community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Miel Dekien, who was killed in a car accident in Diksmuide while a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash in Beerst. Dekien, a promising young rider who had recently transitioned from cyclocross to road racing, had signed with Basso Team Flanders for 2025 after a strong performance in 2024, including a fourth-place finish at the GP Bob Jungels.