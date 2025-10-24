Muriel Furrer’s parents: A year later, no answers

Christine and Reto Furrer said Tuesday they are still offering support to young cyclists affected by the death of their daughter, Muriel, nearly a year after she was killed in a crash during the junior women’s road race at the 2024 world cycling championships in Zurich.

In an interview with Le Temps, the Furrers said their home on the east shore of Lake Zurich has become a place of memory for the family and the local cycling community. “It’s very comforting to see that. Even a year later, people continue to leave flowers or candles,” they said.

Muriel, 18, suffered a severe concussion in the crash. She remained on the roadside for roughly 90 minutes before being taken to hospital, prompting questions about the emergency response. The judicial investigation into her death is still ongoing.

Visitors also pay respects at the accident site in Küsnacht.

A year later: No update

The Zurich public prosecutor’s office confirmed to Le Temps that the investigation is ongoing. Shockingly though, it has not issued a formal update since last year.

“The fact that this happened in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, at a major cycling event, continues to raise difficult questions,” Reto Furrer said. “It is hard to know whether the findings will bring us peace. Clearly, a serious mistake was made. Muriel was only found 90 or 100 minutes after the crash. If she had been discovered sooner, maybe she would have had a chance of survival.”

He also noted that GPS trackers, recently introduced by the UCI at the world championships in Kigali, could improve safety. Furrer also expressed concern that current TT helmets do not offer adequate protection.

The rollout of GPS trackers has faced challenges. At the Tour de Romandie Féminin, several teams declined to use the devices, citing confusion over the project. The Cyclists Alliance said riders were not properly consulted and were unfairly affected, with some only learning they would not race on the morning of Stage 1.

Rider safety has been a growing concern since Furrer’s death in 2024. Following the earlier death of Gino Mäder during the Tour de Suisse, the UCI established the SafeR working group. It has focused on initiatives such as GPS tracking to protect cyclists.