MvdP had the best Instagram comment to Pogačar after MSR

What did we do before social media? It’s common now to see pro cyclists pay compliments, troll, sass, or joke on their respective Instagram pages. Which is exactly what Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Mathieu van der Poel did on world champion Tadej Pogačar’s Instagram page.

Van der Poel claimed his second Milan-San Remo title in a thrilling three-man battle against Pogačar and Filippo Ganna. The Dutch world champion outlasted his rivals to win the sprint on Via Roma. Many have said it was one of the greatest Milan-San Remo races in years.

The race began with early attacks before an eight-rider breakaway established itself, gaining a five-minute advantage. Alpecin-Deceuninck controlled the chase, reducing the gap before the crucial climbs. By the Cipressa, the peloton had reeled in the final escapee, setting the stage for the big moves.

UAE Team Emirates dictated the pace, and with 2.9 km remaining, Pogačar launched a decisive attack. Only Ganna, van der Poel, and Romain Grégoire could respond, but Grégoire soon fell away. The trio built a commanding lead of 45 seconds by the Poggio, ensuring the podium spots were decided among them.

On the Poggio, Pogačar tested his rivals, but van der Poel held firm. Ganna fought back on the descent, making it a three-man sprint. In the final kilometre, van der Poel surged ahead, and neither Pogačar nor Ganna could match him. Ganna took second, while Pogačar settled for third. Van der Poel’s triumph confirmed his status as one of cycling’s greatest one-day racers.

The Dutchman and Pogi are friends on and off the bike—despite being rivals in races. They train together in Spain and obviously follow each other on Instagram.

Pogi posted a classy message to his breakaway companions, saying, “Congrats Mathieu van der Poel and Filippo Ganna. Glad to share the podium with such legends, but don’t be fooled, I will be back for more with an amazing team who did a superb job keeping me safe, leading me out, changing my clothes and feeding me. Couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere these days, thank you boys, on to the next goals.”

Van der Poel was quick to comment, saying, “Next year Cipressa under 8 min?”

To which the world champion said, “I am analyzing right now, we can go a bit faster. Like 59 seconds.”

What. A. Race.