N+1+DJ: Why every mountain biker needs a dirt jumper

Mountain bikes are built to tackle anything—from rock gardens to loam-covered singletrack. But if you really want to level up your bike handling skills, there’s one tool that every rider should have in their garage: a dirt jumper.

At first glance, a DJ (dirt jumper) might seem like an unnecessary luxury—especially if you already own a capable trail bike. But these little 26-inch, single-speed hardtails will change the way you ride forever.

Why you need a dirt jumper

1. It forces you to ride with precision

A dirt jumper is like the strict coach you never had. With no rear suspension and a single gear, you don’t get to rely on your bike to soak up mistakes. You have to pump, manual and jump correctly—or you’ll feel it. And that precision? It transfers directly to your mountain bike.

2. Jumping becomes instinctive

Jumping on a full-suspension trail bike can mask poor technique. A dirt jumper doesn’t forgive sloppy form, so you’re forced to learn the fundamentals—how to pop properly, land smoothly and control the bike in the air. After a few sessions, you’ll feel way more confident hitting jumps on your enduro rig.

3. It makes you more explosive

Dirt jumpers require active riding—you don’t just sit and spin up climbs. You’re constantly pumping transitions, boosting lips and absorbing impacts. The result? More explosive power when sprinting out of corners and a stronger ability to move your bike around on the trail.

4. It’s low-maintenance, high-reward

No dropper post, no rear shock and no 12-speed drivetrain to worry about. Just one gear, one brake and a frame built to take abuse. A DJ requires minimal maintenance, so you can beat on it without constantly replacing parts. And once there’s a DJ in your quiver, it’ll always be there. For some reason the bike industry isn’t constantly changing the geometry, wheel size, or components on dirt jumpers, so whatever you buy will last you a long time.

5. You’ll have a blast on it

A DJ turns boring parking lots into playgrounds. A tiny urban pump track? Now it’s the best session spot ever. Even if you’re just messing around, learning how to manual, or hitting curbs, you’ll find yourself smiling every time you hop on one.

Where to ride a dirt jumper

Pump tracks and bike parks: Build insane bike control and leg strength.

Dirt jumps: Obvious, but this is where these bikes shine.

Skateparks: Perfect for working on manuals, bunny hops and technical moves.

Street sessions: Stair gaps, curbs, wall rides—you name it.

Local singletrack: Not built for rough terrain, but a DJ will teach you how to pump rollers and flow better.

N+DJ+1

Owning a dirt jumper is like unlocking cheat codes for your mountain bike skills. It forces good habits, makes you a more capable rider, and—most importantly—it’s ridiculously fun.

So if you’re debating adding another bike to the stable (who isn’t?), this is your sign: buy a DJ and start sending it. You won’t regret it.