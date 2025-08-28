Nadia Gontova levels up for 2025: Canadian joins WorldTour

On Thursday, the Australian-based WorldTour team Liv AlUla Jayco announced a new signing: Canada’s Nadia Gontova. The climber has had a terrific year riding for ProTeam Winspace Orange Seal. She finished 10th on the super tough final stage at the Tour de France Femmes. Stage 9 from Praz-sur-Arly to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil (124.1 km) featured all sorts of climbs — Gontova’s favourite terrain.

In June, she finished second overall at the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées, including a runner-up finish on Stage 2.

But she’s not just a climber — back home at the Canadian national time trial championships, she placed third.

Despite her impressive ride in the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes, Liv AlUla Jayco was already in touch with the 25-year-old cyclist, impressed by her earlier results and consistency in the climbs.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to join Liv AlUla Jayco. I’m looking forward to racing a WorldTour calendar, surrounded by such a strong team that will help me progress as a rider. Over the past few seasons, I’ve taken a lot of big steps, starting with working my way up the ranks in North American racing and then coming over to Europe in 2025,” she said. “This year was full of firsts for me, getting to do some of the biggest races, learning so much, and achieving results that I am proud of along the way. My goal is to keep building consistency, take opportunities when they come, and help the team achieve strong results.”

Gontova has a contract with the squad for the next two years.

“Nadia came up on our radar after some great results earlier in the season. Since then, she has shown great ability and continues to grow as a rider in some of the biggest races, such as the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. We are excited about further developing Nadia within the Liv Alula Jayco set-up, and feel certain she will add great value to the team moving forward,” team manager, Gene Bates said.