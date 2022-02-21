Nairo Quintana is on fire this February

Nairo Quintana, two-time Grand Tour winner, is rolling right now. The 32-year-old Colombian who joined ProTeam Arkea-Samsic from Movistar three years ago has won his first two 2022 stages races, both short French affairs. His eyes are firmly on the Tour de France, despite it having the most time trial kilometres of any 2022 Grand Tour.

On Sunday he took the 2.1-rated Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var by winning the final stage with real panache, soloing 35 km to victory and attacking on the long descent of a Cat. 2 climb.

Earlier in the month Quintana earned the 2.Pro-rated Tour de la Provence title also by winning the final stage, this time jumping from 10th to 1st on the slopes of the Cat. 1 Montagne de Lure. He already has twice as many wins this year as he did in all of 2021.

Quintana next assails the Faun-Ardèche Classic on Saturday, before Paris-Nice and Volta a Ciclista Catalunya in March. His summer plans are the Tour de France and Vuelta a España double. Quintana hasn’t had a Grand Tour top-10 in two years and hasn’t stood on a Grand Tour podium since 2017.