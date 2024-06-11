Nairo Quintana out of Tour de Suisse after crash

Nairo Quintana’s “comeback” has been cut short after a crash during the second stage of the Tour de Suisse. On monday, during the finish of the run-in from Vaduz to Regensdorf, the Colombian went down, along with a number of others including Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe). The German sustained a broken hip and collarbone.

In a statement from Movistar, the team announced the 34-year-old was unable to continue.

“After his fall yesterday Monday during the second stage of the Tour de Suisse, and due to the pain he was suffering, Nairo underwent radiological tests last night,” the post on X read. “Quintana suffers a non-displaced fracture of the fourth metacarpal of his right hand. The Colombian will continue treatment through immobilization and will not start today, Tuesday, in the 3rd stage.”

Tour de France never in plan

Quintana recently finished the Giro d’Italia in a respectable 19th and was not slated to ride the upcoming Tour de France. But it is not known how long his recovery will take. Quintana was expected to ride another Grand Tour later this year, the Vuelta a España.

The Colombian professional cyclist tested positive for Tramadol during the 2022 Tour de France. Tramadol, a painkiller banned by the UCI for its side effects, which can include drowsiness and dizziness, was detected in his system through in-competition testing. Although Tramadol is not classified as a doping substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), its use is prohibited in cycling to enhance rider safety. As a result, Quintana was disqualified from the Tour de France standings but faced no further sanctions.

Returned to racing in 2024

He was dropped by his team, Arkea-Samsic and only raced once in 2023, the Colombian national road race championships. He returned with his former team, Movistar in 2024.

Quintana originally raced for Movistar from 2012 to 2019 before spending three seasons with Arkea-Samsic. In his time with the Spanish team he won the Giro, three stages wins a Vuelta victory and two stage wins; three Tour de France podiums, three stages, two white jerseys and a polka dot jersey, two Tirreno-Adriaticos, a Vuelta a Catalunya, an Itzulia Basque Country and a Tour de Romandie.