Nairo Quintana withdraws from Vuelta after Tour de France tramadol positive

One day after the UCI retroactively suspended Nairo Quintana’s results from the 2022 Tour de France because of positive tests for banned substance tramadol, the Colombian withdrew from Friday’s start of the 77th Vuelta a España, a race he won in 2016. His squad, Arkea-Samsic, hasn’t announced a replacement.

Quintana issued a simple statement, “I announce that I will not participate in the Vuelta a España to assert my reasons before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). I will return to the race calendar at the end of the season.” Later on his Instagram he uploaded a video in which he confirmed his withdrawal.

Lo confirma el propio Nairo Quintana. Una lástima que no vaya a correr La Vuelta en la primera participación de su equipo Arkea Samsic pic.twitter.com/06MLxIkz3q — Laura Meseguer (@Laura_Meseguer) August 18, 2022

The presence of tramadol in a rider’s body during competition is an offense of the UCI’s Medical Rules and not considered to be an anti-doping infringement. As Quintana’s first offense, it doesn’t merit suspension and he could have raced the Vuelta.

Friday’s start is a team time trial in Utrecht, the Netherlands. The favourites are three-time winner Primoz Roglic, Richard Carapaz, Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley, Remco Evenepoel, Simon Yates and João Almeida.

