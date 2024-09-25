Nathan Clement wins ITT at world para-cycling championships

Nathan Clement from Vancouver won his second rainbow jersey by taking first place in the T1 men’s individual time trial on Tuesday at the 2024 UCI road cycling and Para-cycling world championships in Zurich. The 29-year-old, who earned silver in the same event at the Paralympics earlier this month, completed the 11.3-kilometer course in 18 minutes and 38 seconds, finishing more than a minute ahead of Italy’s Giorgio Farroni, who took silver. Uzbekistan’s Aziz Atakhodjaev secured third.

Alex Hayward from Quispamsis, New Brunswick, added a bronze medal by finishing third in the C3 men’s time trial, completing the 18.8-kilometer course in 23 minutes and 34 seconds, just 4.75 seconds behind France’s Florian Bouziani, who won gold. Britain’s Finlay Graham took silver, finishing 2.11 seconds back.

Kara Douville (women’s C4), Joey Desjardins (men’s H3), Mel Pemble (women’s C3), and Jessica Law (women’s C5) all secured top 10 finishes in their respective categories.

Action continues on Wednesday with the mixed-relay races. You can watch the races on FloBikes.com