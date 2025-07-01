National crit champs: Péloquin and Guillemette take the wins

The 2025 national road championships concluded Monday with the crit. Although, as in every year, some riders chose to skip the last day of racing—including newly crowned national champions Derek Gee and Michael Leonard—there was still plenty of exciting action. The new national road champ Alison Jackson was there, however, with her strong EF Education – Oatly team.

In the under-17 and junior women’s race over 25.6 km, first place went to Abigael Fortier from Équipe du Québec, second to Elodie Malois also from Équipe du Québec, and third to Elly Moore from Team Ontario. Julianne Gauthier was the top under-17 finisher.

In the men’s race of the same category over 41 km, Gabriel Tilli of Équipe du Québec took first place, Brody Mann of Ignite Junior Cycling finished second, and Monty Rigby of PNW Racing came in third. Jon Mercier was the top under-17.

The elite and under-23 women raced 48.0 km. Joséphine Péloquin of LA Sweat Racing finished first, Alexandra Volstad of EF Education–Oatly came second, and Laury Milette of KDM Cycling Pack placed third. Volstad was also the top under-23.

Finally, in the under-23 and elite men’s race, Mathias Guillemette of Tudor Pro Cycling finished first, Philippe Jacob of Cannondale Echelon p/b 4iiii came second, and Carl Truffer of Les Régis pb Groupe auto Ami Juniors placed third. Jacob was also the top under-23.

