National Cycling Institute Milton awarded $150,000 by Rapha Foundation

This February, The National Cycling Institute of Milton will join a global network of grantees awarded to support community programs in growing the next generation of high-promise athletes. On Monday, Rapha announced that the cycling organization will receive $150,000 in support of its aim is to encourage, inspire and support underrepresented young people to thrive in the sport of cycling.

“The Rapha Foundation grant will allow us to build on the work we’ve done in the first five years of the NCIM, to deepen and broaden our reach in the local community,” NCIM Executive Director Chris Reid said. “The velodrome can be a catalyst for growing the sport in this country and the Rapha Foundation support goes a long way to helping accomplish that.”

The funding provided to the National Cycling Institute Milton will allow NCIM to support and encourage the individual performance of u-23, women and other underrepresented groups who face barriers in engaging with the sport.

The Rapha Foundation has been made possible by Steuart Walton and Tom Walton, Rapha shareholders. “Riding a bike has transformed my life and I believe that cycling can make the world a much better place for all of us. This passion for the sport has driven us at Rapha from day one and our mission is to get millions more people to make cycling part of their lives,” Simon Mottram, the founder of Rapha said. “The Rapha Foundation is a powerful vehicle to help make this a reality, by increasing cycling participation and creating pathways into the sport for people who have often been excluded. I’m very excited and proud that the Rapha Foundation is investing millions of pounds to build a better future for cycling across the World.”

“We believe that all kids, regardless of background or ability, who pursue organized sport can realize complementary benefits in their physical and mental development, both on and off the bike. Cycling is a lifelong journey and we want to help more young Canadians set out down that road,” Matthew Jeffries, Chief Executive officer of Cycling Canada said.

Funding from the Rapha Foundation will help the NCIM to create better awareness of the sport of cycling as a lifelong pursuit. This will be accomplished by expanding NCIM’s community programming beyond Milton and Southwestern Ontario through building upon their current three-pronged approach of “Try the Track” programs for schools, summer camps and sports groups. The organization will support and encourage the individual performance of U23, women and other underrepresented groups.