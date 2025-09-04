Elite national team announced for Rwanda worlds, 3 pros decline selection

As more riders opt out of the upcoming road worlds in Kigali, the Canadian elite team has been confirmed.

The course—which features significant climbing—marks the first time the UCI road worlds will take place in Africa.

For the women, six riders will contest the road race. It’s a strong squad with serious firepower on the hills. The team is Olivia Baril, Émilie Fortin, Nadia Gontova, Alison Jackson, Laury Milette, and Magdeleine Vallières. Baril and Gontova will also race the time trial. Simone Boilard opted not to race the Worlds.

For the men, four riders will contest the road race, with only one WorldTour rider on the squad. Michael Leonard, Carson Miles, and Lauren Gervais will do the road race, while Leonard and Gervais will also ride the time trial. Michael Woods, in his final year as a pro cyclist, opted not to race, as did Nickolas Zukowski, who is currently competing in the Vuelta a España.

The under-23 team will be announced on Friday.

Several notable international pros have also chosen not to race. Defending champion Lotte Kopecky is one, along with former champions Mads Pedersen and Mathieu van der Poel. Many had hoped Jonas Vingegaard would contest his first World Championship as a pro—especially given that the course suits the multiple Tour de France winner. However, he will end his season after the European Championships.