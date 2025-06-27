National TT champs: Leonard vs. Gee. Baril earns a new skinsuit

Day 1 of the 2025 national championships are done and dusted. Friday saw riders go for maple leaf jerseys and hardware in Saint Georges, Que in the time trial champs.

Elite men and women, under-23 men and women, and junior, under-17, para men and women all raced.

In the elite men’s race, Ineos Grenadiers’ Michael Leonard pulled off—well, was it an upset? Sort of—over Israel–Premier Tech’s Derek Gee. Leonard is an incredible time triallist, taking the Tour de l’Avenir prologue. Gee, who just placed fourth in the Giro, was clearly a favourite, but it’s a great ride for the Oakville, Ont. rider.

Movistar’s Olivia Baril took another maple leaf jersey to match her road one–which she defends on Sunday.

The Rouyn-Noranda rider won the TT by just six seconds over Julie Lacourciere, who rode a great race to match the WorldTour pro.

Ava Holmgren took another national championship jersey, but her first in the under-23 tt category. In the under-23 men’s, it was Carson Mattern, a former world champion on the track. He beat Jonas Walton–also a strong rider on the track and road, and a son of an Olympic silver medallist.

Monty Rigby took the junior men’s, with Sidney Swierenga taking the junior women’s. In Under-17 it was for Carter DeVeer in the boys, and Julianne Gauthier for the girls.

In Para, Shelley Gautier, Maarten Duif, Louis-Albert Jolin Corriveau, Kara Douville, Charles Moreau, Michael Sametz and Mel Pemble took maple leaf jerseys home.

Check back later on Canadian Cycling Magazine later for more photos!