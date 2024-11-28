NATO summit could brutally disrupt the entire Dutch cycling season

The NATO summit, set for June 24 and 25, 2025, at the World Forum in The Hague, is causing ripples far beyond international diplomacy. With extensive police deployment needed for the event, motorcycle officers—critical for ensuring the safety of cycling races—will be unavailable for eight months, from January through August 2025. The disruption affects nearly the entire Dutch cycling season, leaving race organisers scrambling for solutions. Even races like the WorldTour Amstel Gold race, the biggest cycling event in the Netherlands, could be in trouble.

“This two-day summit has sparked an unprecedented crisis for Dutch cycling,” Maurice Leeser, managing director of the Royal Dutch Cycling Union (KNWU), said. “We’re pulling out all the stops to keep the 2025 season on track, but without immediate action, organisers are facing tough choices.”

Looking for other options

The shortage of police motorcycle officers is not new, but this time it is far more serious. Over the past several years, Dutch cycling events have struggled to secure police escorts, a requirement for races. In response, the KNWU has reduced the number of races requiring police involvement and shifted many to closed-circuit formats.

Still, the gap remains significant. To address it, the KNWU has been exploring the use of civilian motor traffic marshals. A government-backed study, completed in September 2024 by the Antea Group, found that civilian marshals could effectively replace police motorcycle officers if they are properly trained, equipped with communication tools, and made highly visible.

Civilians to replace police

The KNWU is now pushing for a national guideline to standardize the deployment of civilian motor traffic marshals. “It’s frustrating that a two-day event has such far-reaching consequences,” Leeser said. “We urgently need government support to fast-track this solution, so races can continue safely.”

“We had already heard rumours in the past few weeks. That due to the organization of the NATO summit in the Netherlands, it would be difficult to get police escorts for cycling races after April 2025. That this will apply starting from January 1, 2025, is completely new to us. We are taken by surprise by this,” race director Leo van Vliet said.

Politicians stepping up

Recognizing the urgency, MP Inge van Dijk, supported by colleagues Mohandis and Van Nispen, has introduced an amendment to secure funding for the KNWU’s plans. The proposal will be debated during the Sports Legislative session on Dec. 2.

The KNWU has expressed gratitude for the growing political support and is optimistic the amendment will pass. “This is not just about logistics,” Leeser said. “It’s about preserving the future of Dutch cycling—a tradition and a passion we cannot afford to lose.”