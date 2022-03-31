Netflix confirms new Tour de France documentary series

Netflix, in partnership with France Télévision, has finally confirmed it will be producing a documentary series centered around the 2022 Tour de France.

There will be eight episodes, each 45 minutes long. The show will be similar to the massively popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which proved to be a hit by bringing in both existing race car fans as well as new ones.

ON YOUR BIKE: Netflix is partnering with the ASO to make a documentary series on the 2022 Tour de France. From the producers of Drive to Survive, the series will follow 8 teams as they prepare for the iconic road race. 🚴🚴🚴 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 31, 2022

The docuseries will follow eight teams from start to finish, talking to both cyclists and staff, before, after and during the races.

“We are very proud to unveil new aspects of the emblematic Tour de France. This is a unique opportunity to dive into the stories of its inspiring characters!” Dolores Emile, Netflix’s manager for unscripted and doc series for France, said.

🤩 And Action! Le Tour de France will be on @NetflixFR! 🎬 A documentary series on the #TDF2022 will be filmed between March and July 2022 with the help of @Francetele and broadcast in the first half of 2023! pic.twitter.com/03uE02irVJ — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) March 31, 2022

Eight of the 22 teams involved in the 2022 TdF will be participating: AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin-Fenix, BORA-hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost, Groupama-FDJ cycling Team, Ineos Grenadiers, Team Jumbo-Visma and Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

Quadbox, the prodco behind the F1 series, will be producing the series. Filming is to begin in March, leading to the race in July.

The release is slated for early 2023.