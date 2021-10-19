New program has free bikes for financially disadvantaged children

My First Bicycle Foundation has launched a new bike program across Canada. Under the program, financially disadvantaged children can now receive a brand-new bicycle, helmet, and lock.

The foundation is dedicated to improving participation and inclusivity in cycling for Canadian youth. Through fundraising initiatives and community partnerships, the group is hoping to make an impact in the lives of children and communities across Canada.

My First Bicycle aims to help a generation of kids that can access new challenges, adventures, and build confidence with their new bike. To qualify for this program, applicants must complete the My First Bicycle online application in full. The child’s household must meet the low-income cut off as published by the Canada Revenue Agency.

To learn more about the program you can visit My First Bicycle Foundation.