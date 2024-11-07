New Vélo d’Or award honours Gino Mäder

The 2024 Vélo d’Or ceremony is set for Friday, December 6, in Paris, but there will be an additional award this year. The Vélo d’Or (“Golden Bicycle”) is an annual cycling award established in 1992 by Vélo Magazine, celebrating the year’s top male and, since 2022, female riders.

Honouring Gino Mäder

While the ceremony traditionally recognizes the best male, female, and French cyclists of the season, this year introduces a new honour: the Gino Mäder Award. Named in memory of Swiss rider Mäder, who died during the 2023 Tour de Suisse, this award will spotlight athletes supporting charitable or societal causes.

Mäder, a talented climber with Bahrain Victorious, died on June 16, 2023, following a high-speed crash on a descent near La Punt, Switzerland. Despite being airlifted to hospital, Mäder succumbed to his injuries, deeply impacting the cycling world and sparking renewed conversations on race safety. Mäder was cherished not only for his athletic ability but also for his commitment to environmental and social causes, often donating a portion of his earnings to charities. His legacy as a compassionate athlete dedicated to making a positive impact endures beyond the sport.

Rider safety still an issue

The death of the Swiss rider cast a lasting shadow over cyclists and organizers, remaining a focal point as the 2023 Tour de France approached. Adam Hansen, president of the riders’ union Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA), said they would be doing their best to improve rider safety. Riders voiced concerns about the long descents in Stages 14 and 17, and Hansen confirmed that the the organizers had implemented substantial safety measures.

La cérémonie du Vélo d’Or décernera un prix spécial honorant l’engagement sociétal des cyclistes. Ce prix est nommé en hommage à Gino Mäder, remarquable coureur cycliste Suisse, qui s’est distingué tout au long de sa carrière par ses performances sportives, mais aussi par son… pic.twitter.com/cTOCr4nL3X — L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) November 6, 2024

These included resurfacing certain descents with new asphalt, installing audio warning signs before sharp corners, and adding padding to barriers around hazardous turns.

However, the cycling world suffered another loss after 18-year-old Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer died during the 2024 UCI road worlds a year later. After her crash on a descent, many are still saying not enough is being done for rider safety.

More than cycling

The Gino Mäder Award, organizers explained in a statement on Wednesday, aims to “highlight and encourage social and community initiatives that resonate beyond the sport.” They added, “Mäder’s legacy as a champion of a greener planet and a more thoughtful society has left an inspiring mark on the cycling community and beyond.”

In 2023, Jonas Vingegaard and Demi Vollering won the Vélo d’Or.