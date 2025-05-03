New York cops shift enforcement on cyclists: Criminal citations instead of tickets

The NYPD has rolled out a policy change targeting cyclists who violate traffic laws, such as running red lights or failing to stop at stop signs. The new rule replaces the usual traffic tickets with criminal citations. That will require offenders to appear in court. While initially presented as a measure to curb reckless ebike riding, the change has sparked concern that it unfairly affects all cyclists, including those on traditional bikes, according to a report from NYC Streets Blog.

Policy change

Previously, cyclists received “B summonses,” which could be settled with a fine or a virtual DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) hearing. Now, with the new criminal citations, cyclists will face an in-person court appearance.

“With these six violations we’ve identified, we’re going to utilize the criminal court summons instead of the B summons,” NYPD Traffic Division Commanding Officer Inspector Brian O’Sullivan, said. Those six violations are reckless driving, failing to stop at a stop sign, disobeying a red light, driving the wrong way, and operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ramifications of new plans

Critics argue that the policy disproportionately targets vulnerable groups. Some of these workers, often without legal status, could find themselves caught in a legal web due to minor traffic infractions. The policy has also raised questions about the fairness of the NYPD’s enforcement, especially considering the limited number of complaints reported through official channels. In fact, only a small fraction of all reported pedestrian injuries involved ebikes. According to NYC Streets Blog, this is leading some to wonder if the policy is an overreaction.

Police indicated that they are focusing enforcement in certain high-traffic corridors where complaints about reckless cycling have been reported. However, concerns persist over the practical impact of the policy on ‘ordinary cyclists’.

Concern from cycling advocates

The NYPD’s move has sparked backlash from advocates. Many believe that it reflects an overzealous approach to cycling infractions. It could set a dangerous precedent for how cyclists are treated on the streets.

The policy shift in New York comes amid an ongoing war on bike lanes in Canada, especially Ontario. In November 2024, the province passed Bill 212, the “Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act,” which enables the restoration of vehicle lanes on major streets in Toronto. The controversial law, criticized by cycling advocates, also says that municipalities must obtain provincial approval before converting traffic lanes into bike lanes.