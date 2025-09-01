Nick Zukowsky checks in on rest day at Vuelta a España

If you’ve been watching the Vuelta a España, you’ve undoubtedly noticed a certain Q36.5 rider at the front. Sporting the distinctive bands of a former national champion and maple leaves to match, Nick Zukowsky is currently working his culo off for his squad.

After a solid result Sunday, the team used Monday to rest and regroup.

“So far, since before the Vuelta, we’ve done really well,” Zukowsky, from Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, Que. said. “Every stage, we’ve put at least one, sometimes two riders, in the top 10–15. We’ve been really active, always up there in the race.”

Sunday’s highlight came when Tom Pidcock finished second behind Jonas Vingegaard, moving up to fourth on GC. “It was a hard race — the fight for the break lasted about 70 km until it was down to just five guys. We thought we could control it and give Tom a good final. I volunteered to do the work, and it paid off. He capped it off — it wasn’t a win, but getting second behind Jonas feels like a small win in a way.”

The rest day gave the squad a chance to recharge. “It’s about sleeping in, getting a two-hour ride in, a few media obligations, massages, and even haircuts. One of our teammates had a hairdresser fly in from Barcelona. We’re just freshening up and getting ready for another big week, which looks pretty hard.”

Zukowsky and the Q36.5 team now turn their attention to week two of the Vuelta, hoping to maintain momentum and continue making their presence felt at the front.

And you can be damn sure the Canadian will be at the front, doing his job, as he has all year.

Enjoy the day off, lads. On Tuesday, the war begins again and it is gonna be tough.

