Nick Zukowsky on protests, podiums and Pidcock at La Vuelta

Nick Zukowsky admits the protests that disrupted La Vuelta A Espana’s final stage weren’t optimal, but he still found reasons to celebrate alongside his team.

The Q36.5 rider was part of Tom Pidcock’s squad, which saw the British star finish third overall. The final stage was cancelled due to protests and podium ceremonies being cancelled due to safety concerns.

“Obviously it wasn’t nice to see,” Zukowsky, 27 said. “Everyone has a right to protest, and we were just focused on the race. It’s a shame it had an impact on the race and the possibility of the podium being cancelled. But we were all in the same boat, and we just had to deal with it.”

Rather than letting the disruption ruin the moment, Zukowsky and his teammates improvised.

“We had our own little ceremony in the parking lot at the Visma Hotel. It felt like a grassroots event, like a local race podium. It was a lot of fun, and we got to cheer our teammate onto the podium,” he said.

For Zukowsky personally, the race offered more than just a podium experience.

“I was surprised with how I coped with fatigue,” he said. “I think I discovered something I can aim toward next season — maybe focus more on stage races and Grand Tours. Being part of a team on the podium is pretty incredible. It hit me at the finish line — really special emotions.”

The Canadian credited the months of preparation behind Pidcock’s podium. “We weren’t the strongest team in the mountains, but everyone gave 100 per cent to support him. In the end, it paid off.”

The Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, Que. rider also touched on missing the world championships in Rwanda. “I was looking forward to it, but with the schedule and travel, it just didn’t work out.

He added that the end-of-season races are key for earning UCI points. They influence the team’s calendar and goals for next year

“I’ll focus on the next races coming up for our team and to end off the season well,” he said.