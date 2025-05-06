Nickolas Zukowsky’s job at the Giro? Keep Tom Pidcock safe

As Canadian pro Nickolas Zukowsky lines up for his first-ever Grand Tour, the 2025 Giro d’Italia, his role within the Q36.5 team is already well defined: look after Tom Pidcock.

“My job has been pretty simple since January,” Zukowsky said. “Take care of Tom and make sure he has the best chance of success, whether that’s positioning or controlling the race and setting a tempo. I’m learning a lot, especially doing mostly WorldTour races since February.”

A strong spring

The 26-year-old from Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, Que. has been visible at the front of the peloton all spring, often spotted thanks to the distinctive arm bands of a former national champion.

“The legs are good,” he says. “It’s taking me a little longer to get back to a high level after my long break away from training and racing last year, but I’m feeling consistent and getting stronger.”

The presence of a superstar leader like Pidcock has had a ripple effect across the team, something Zukowsky is clearly motivated by.

“You can see the positive impact it’s had on the team,” he said. “Everyone seems to have stepped up their game and we are racing with a bigger purpose in every race we do. We often race as one of the bigger teams even though on paper we might not be.”

On the Giro

That kind of unity and drive will be key at the Giro, where Zukowsky makes his three-week stage race debut. He’s eager, but admits it comes with some nerves.

“I’m definitely very excited and a little nervous, I won’t lie,” he said. “It’s taken me a few years to get to this point, but I rarely compare myself to riders my age since I picked up road cycling quite late. I feel pretty privileged to be here and want to make the most of this opportunity to grow as a rider and also as a person. It feels like going on an adventure. ”

When asked about his personal highlights from the Spring season, Zukowsky is quick to deflect credit to the team, praising the wins of Pidcock and others.

“In general, every race that Tom has won or podiumed this Spring was a great moment for the whole team and a nice reward of everyone’s commitment,” he says. “Also, having some of my other teammates like Matteo winning after the setbacks he’s had was so good to see.”

Still, one race in particular stands out for him—even if it didn’t go well.

“On a personal note, I really enjoyed Milan – San Remo as it was my first time doing it. It was actually one of our worst races in terms of results, but something about it makes me want to go back for more and a bit of redemption!”

With that attitude and work ethic, it’s clear Zukowsky’s Giro debut won’t be his last. You can watch the Tour of Italy on Flobikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have daily reports–including checking in with Zukowsky when he’s not busy riding around Italy.