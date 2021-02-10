No Androni Giocattoli for Giro as RCS extends its 2021 wildcard invitations

RCS hasn’t revealed the entire corsa rosa for the 104th Giro d’Italia yet, but on Wednesday the organizer of the Giro, Strade Bianche, Milan-San Remo and Tirreno-Adriatico extended its wildcard invitations to the four races. This year Italian ProTeam Androni Giocattoli was shut out of the Giro after three consecutive invitations.

The Giro summons Alpecin-Fenix, who gets an automatic bid as the winner of the 2020 Europe Tour, Vini Zabù, the “Barnies” of Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, and the Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso-run EOLO-Kometa, who jumped up from Continental Team status this season, having changed its name from Kometa Xstra Cycling Team and its registration from Spain to Italy.

👉Here are the teams of the 2021 #Giro! What’s your favourite team❓ | 👉Ecco le squadre che parteciperanno al #Giro d'Italia 2021! Qual è la tua squadra preferita❓ | 👉Ya están los equipos que participarán en el #Giro d'Italia 2021 ¿Cuál es tu equipo favorito❓ pic.twitter.com/KkxeAj9ASw — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) February 10, 2021

Androni is invited to three other RCS events, joining Alpecin, EOLO, Arkea-Samsic, Gazprom and Direct Energie at Tirreno-Adriatico; Alpecin, Arkea, Bardiani, EOLO and Vini at Strade Bianche; and Alpecin, Arkea, Bardiani, Novo Nordisk and Direct Energie in Milan-San Remo.

Androni’s general manager Gianni Savio might feel aggrieved at his exclusion from the Giro, as his team was the top Italian side in the 2020 Pro Series and claimed a stage in the 2019 edition via Fausto Masnada. Vini Zabù’s Matteo Spreafico was chucked from last year’s Giro for a banned substance positive. Savio also defended the RCS decision to race on last season amidst COVID-19 concerns midway through the race. Simon Yates had tested positive, as had eight other riders and staff members, causing Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma to withdraw before the 10th stage. EF Pro Cycling’s Jonathan Vaughters wrote to the UCI requesting the race be abandoned. Savio told Tuttubici, “What EF did yesterday was absolutely inopportune, unqualifiable and totally shameful. I feel there was a total lack of respect towards the organization and also to us. At the very least, they should have spoken with the other teams. We certainly would never have shared their opinion. Addressing the UCI directly with a request like that is absolutely shameful.”

Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo are all slated for March.