No, gravel racing will never kill off ‘cross

Gravel racing is definitely on the rise, with national, European championships, world championships, and countless competitions popping up for both pros and amateurs. But let’s be clear: it will never mean the end for cyclocross. Jan Bakelants, a former pro who’s now all about gravel, thinks there’s a chance it could, but many in the cycling community are ready to push back.

Bakelants has jumped headfirst into gravel racing since hanging up his road bike. “It appeals to a lot of pros because it’s just different enough from what they do every day,” he said. While road racing can get stale—especially in Belgium, where the routes can be pretty dull—gravel offers a fresh take that many cyclists are embracing.

The excitement around gravel racing was palpable at the world championships in Leuven, where big names like Mathieu van der Poel and Lotte Kopecky showed up in force. Bakelants points to the diverse lineup as evidence that gravel and ‘cross can coexist. “You have top riders like Van der Poel, cyclocrossers like Iserbyt, and marathon mountain bikers all coming together,” he noted.

Many have pointed out that riders like Van der Poel and Kopecky will most likely do limited gravel races—in fact, maybe just the marquee events like the worlds. Granted, the gravel scene in the USA has thrived with races like Unbound attracting thousands of riders from the pro level to enthusiasts, but don’t be fooled; ‘cross isn’t going anywhere.

Sven Nys, a cyclocross legend, isn’t buying into the hype. In a response on X , he stated, “You underestimate the impact of cyclocross as a sport. It will never be overtaken by gravel.” Cyclocross has a unique charm and a passionate following, especially in Flanders, where the sport runs deep in the culture.

Beste Jan. Je onderschat de impact van veldrijden als sport. Ze zal nooit worden ingenomen door gravel. De komende jaren zullen aantonen dat je de bal misslaat. Gravel is gewoon een mooie toevoeging aan de wielersport in een periode van feb tot okt voor iedereen. — Sven Nys (@sven_nys) October 5, 2024

The two sports, despite using similar bikes and both going on mixed surfaces, really aren’t the same either, are they? ‘Cross is an intense race just under an hour—gravel is hours and hours long. Gravel racing has followed the marathon running model—and the reason for its success and popularity is that road racing can be tough if you’re not in the pack. In a road race, you’re either in the mix or off the back. Once a gravel race starts, it doesn’t matter where you are. Eliud Kipchoge can do his two-hour marathon; you can cruise in at five. He gets a gold medal, you get a participation medal. Gravel racing follows this model. Everyone has a chance to have a great race with their own goals.

‘Cross has its origins in the 1900s when road racers used it to stay fit. Since then, it has grown into its own specialized discipline, with national, European, and world championships, as well as grassroots and local races all over the world.

Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Philip Roodhooft also weighed in during an interview with Wielerfits, saying, “I’m surprised some think gravel will replace cyclocross. I see it going the other way.” He argues that cyclocross has a visibility and commercial appeal that gravel racing simply can’t match. “Sponsors are eager to invest in cyclocross because of its media presence,” he adds, underscoring the sport’s significance.

In fact, despite the popularity of gravel racing stateside, some of the top gravel racers weren’t able to attend the gravel worlds as USA Cycling wasn’t fully supporting them. Gravel, like ‘cross, isn’t an Olympic sport—although there are whispers that the latter may ultimately appear at the 2030 Games in the French Alps. Gravel racing is hardly new—it’s been around as long as ‘cross—but certainly some of the bigger races in the USA in the past decade have bolstered its presence.

Instead of viewing these disciplines as rivals, Roodhooft believes they can complement each other. “Cross riders can create extra attention for gravel racing,” he argues, suggesting that there’s room for collaboration rather than competition.

In the end, while gravel racing is an exciting addition to the cycling world, it will not dethrone cyclocross. Each has its strengths, and the rich tradition of ‘cross is here to stay. So let’s stop the speculation—gravel racing isn’t going to kill off what makes cyclocross so special.