No medals but several top-5 spots for Team Canada at the Berlin track Worlds
Worlds performances crucial for Tokyo Olympic Games qualification
March 1st, 2020 by Rob Sturney | Posted in News | Tags: 2020 Berlin Track Cycling World Championships, spotlight, Team Canada
The 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Berlin finished with the women’s keirin finals on Sunday, and Team Canada was shut out of medals for the second year in a row and the third year out of the last four. Canada captured Worlds medals every year from 2009 to 2016, amassing 17 medals during that streak, including four in 2016.
In a season with Tokyo Olympic Games qualification as its priority, Cycling Canada will be pleased with several top-5 finishes, despite a lack of medals:
Women’s Team Pursuit – 4th
Women’s Team Sprint (Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest) – 5th
Women’s Individual Sprint (Kelsey Mitchell) – 4th
Men’s Kilo (Vincent de Haitre) – 4th
Women’s Individual Pursuit (Annie Foreman-Mackey) – 5th
The women’s individual pursuit on Saturday was a good one for Team Canada, with Foreman-Mackey 5th, Ariane Bonhomme achieving a personal best at 8th and Georgia Simmerling 9th.
All 3️⃣ Canadians finish in the top-10 of the Individual Pursuit with Annie Foreman-Mackey leading the in 5th! Ariane Bonhomme finishes 8th followed by Georgia Simmerling in 9th 💪 pic.twitter.com/C9PG3Xs0ql
— Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) February 29, 2020
On Sunday Mitchell and Genest were in the women’s keirin and both needed the repechage to advance, with both Canadians winning their heats. However, in the quarterfinals, both finished at the bottom of their six-athlete heats.
🍁s Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest qualify for the Keirin quarterfinals with a chance to race for a medal in the final 6. Last day of #Berlin2020 World Championship action is coming in 🔥
📷 @cdncyclist pic.twitter.com/hHA350Hpik
— Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) March 1, 2020