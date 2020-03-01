No medals but several top-5 spots for Team Canada at the Berlin track Worlds

The 2020 UCI Track Cycling World Championship in Berlin finished with the women’s keirin finals on Sunday, and Team Canada was shut out of medals for the second year in a row and the third year out of the last four. Canada captured Worlds medals every year from 2009 to 2016, amassing 17 medals during that streak, including four in 2016.

In a season with Tokyo Olympic Games qualification as its priority, Cycling Canada will be pleased with several top-5 finishes, despite a lack of medals:

Women’s Team Pursuit – 4th

Women’s Team Sprint (Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest) – 5th

Women’s Individual Sprint (Kelsey Mitchell) – 4th

Men’s Kilo (Vincent de Haitre) – 4th

Women’s Individual Pursuit (Annie Foreman-Mackey) – 5th

The women’s individual pursuit on Saturday was a good one for Team Canada, with Foreman-Mackey 5th, Ariane Bonhomme achieving a personal best at 8th and Georgia Simmerling 9th.

All 3️⃣ Canadians finish in the top-10 of the Individual Pursuit with Annie Foreman-Mackey leading the in 5th! Ariane Bonhomme finishes 8th followed by Georgia Simmerling in 9th 💪 pic.twitter.com/C9PG3Xs0ql — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) February 29, 2020

On Sunday Mitchell and Genest were in the women’s keirin and both needed the repechage to advance, with both Canadians winning their heats. However, in the quarterfinals, both finished at the bottom of their six-athlete heats.