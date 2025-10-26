No track World Championships medals for Canada for first time since 2020

Sunday was the final day of competition at the 2025 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Santiago, Chile, and for the first time since 2020, Canada was shut out of the medals at Worlds.

Dylan Bibic was the sole Canadian medalist from 2022 to 2024. At Roubaix 2021, Kelsey Mitchell took a bronze in the individual sprint. The last time Canada took multiple World Championships medals was London 2016, which resulted in two silvers and two bronze.

Lauriane Genest was Canada’s top performer, making it to the quarterfinals in the sprint and placing eighth in the keirin.

On Sunday Bibic, who had to fight for his place in this year’s Team Canada lineup, placed 13th in the men’s elimination race after 18th in Saturday’s omnium, 11th in Friday’s scratch and 11th as part of the men’s team pursuit squad.

Poor Ngaire Barraclough took an early lead in the women’s points race on Sunday with a solo breakaway, but quickly got lapped when she was caught and then didn’t finish the race.

Next year Shanghai, China will host the track World Championships.