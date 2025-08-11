Noah Ramsay to support Jasper Phillipsen at Tour of Denmark

Sure, the Tours de France are over—but there’s all kinds of racing left. The women’s Tour du Pologne begins Monday—(hopefully without some of the drama the men endured) and the WorldTour heads to the land of Hans Christian Andersen, herring, and Hansens. The Danmark Rundt — Tour of Denmark — starts Tuesday—and Toronto’s Noah Ramsay will be there.

Ramsay rides for the continental squad Alpecin-Deceuninck—but has several times this season “ridden up” with the WorldTour team. Similar to what happens in baseball when a minor leaguer plays in the majors for a set number of games, conti riders can ride in the WorldTour.

Ramsay’s 2025 season

And it’s no wonder he has been. Since being selected following the Zwift Academy finals, the 22-year-old rider has been impressive in his first year riding road full-time. He recently had a solid race at the Kreiz Breizh Elites, where he wore the points jersey, and finished 4th in the mountains classification and 7th in the points. Stage 1 was his best—he finished fourth.

He also took fifth at the Gran Premio New York City, and had some impressive rides in France earlier this year. At the Région Pays de la Loire Tour—only his second stage race ever—he finished a very respectable 16th overall. The race was won by French star Kévin Vauquelin of Arkéa – B&B Hotels.

The return of Jasper Phillipsen

On Tuesday, he will line up in Denmark with a key role—to help Jasper Phillipsen. The Belgian sprinter makes his return to racing after crashing out of the Tour de France. He began the Grand Tour in style—taking the first stage and the maillot jaune. The next day, his teammate Mathieu van der Poel took over the lead, but Phillipsen put on the green jersey.

However, Stage 3 from Valenciennes to Dunkerque saw disaster as he hit the deck during an intermediate sprint. Afterwards, his team posted he would need surgery. “Displaced fracture of the right collarbone, surgery will definitely be required. At least one broken rib, possibly two. He will be as soon as possible transferred to the hospital in Herentals, where he will undergo surgery,” his team posted.

The Tour of Denmark is perfect for the Belgian sprinter—flat roads with quick finishes.

The first stage is from Nexø to Rønne for a total of 178.3 km.

You can watch the race on FloBikes.com. Check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine to see how Ramsay fares—he will be a busy man this week!