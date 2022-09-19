Norway wins second consecutive Wollongong Worlds time trial title

Norway is on a roll at the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships in New South Wales, Australia, with U23 Søren Wærenskjold following up on Tobias Foss’s shock elite men’s title on Monday. Tristan Jussaume was top Canadian.

The Course

The U23 men faced a slightly shorter version of what the elite men and women and U23 rolled on Sunday. Instead of 34.2 km over two circuits, the 44 riders, including one from Guam, had 28.8 km over two laps. The two intermediate time checks would be the same as Sundays, each atop the climb of Dunfries Avenue at the 7 km and 21.8 km mark.

The Canadian contingent was Tristan Jussaume and Carson Miles. Miles was in the first of five waves.

After the first wave of riders Carl-Frederik Bévort (Denmark) was tops with 34:52, with Miles fifth. Brévort didn’t survive the second wave, as Brit Leo Hayter usurped him after clocking 34:37, Miles sifting down to ninth.

Jussaume was in Wave 3.

Søren Wærenskjold was in the fourth wave, and the Norwegian blasted Hayter’s time with 34:14. Fifth wave Belgian Alec Segaert claimed the top overall first time check, but slipped below Hayter by time check two and lost time over the last part of the course.

Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland all have two medals after four races.

Tuesday–or late Monday night in Canada–is the last day for the chronos, the Junior men and women the last to roll. Road races start on Friday with the Junior and U23 men.

Wollongong 2022 U23 Men’s Time Trial

Gold) Søren Wærenskjold (Norway) 34:14

Silver) Alec Segaert (Belgium) +0:17

Bronze) Leo Hayter (Great Britain) +0:25

19) Tristan Jussaume (Canada) +2:10

29) Carson Miles (Canada) +3:06