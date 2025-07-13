Norwegian duo dominates as Quebec’s Fortier lands second straight podium at Tour de l’Abitibi Féminin

Norway’s Oda Aune Gissner took a solo win on Saturday’s second stage of the Tour de l’Abitibi Glencore Féminin, attacking late to cross the line five seconds ahead of teammate Marte Dolven.

Abigaël Fortier of Team Québec finished third, repeating her podium result from the opening stage.

“I think this podium proves yesterday wasn’t just luck,” Fortier said. “I belong here.”

Stage 2 Tour de l’Abitibi

The 88-km route from Senneterre to Val-d’Or saw aggressive racing from the start. Canada’s Élodie Malois opened the action with an early solo move. That set the tone for a stage filled with attacks and counters. Abitibi native Frédérique Rondeau featured in a break at kilometre 45, making sure to put on a show on her home roads.

Dolven, who won the first stage, tightened her grip on the overall lead. She now holds three jerseys: orange for points, polka-dot for climber, and brown for general classification.

“It’s amazing to be here with such a strong team — we work so well together and it’s just really fun,” Dolven said.

France’s Zoé Bihan held on to the blue jersey as best young rider.

The race continues Sunday with a 93-km urban circuit in downtown Val-d’Or. This is the first time that the longstanding junior race has had a women’s event.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com