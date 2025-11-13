Not just the bikes: Pinarello takes title sponsor role with Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

Although there’s been chatter that Tom Pidcock’s Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team may have a new bike sponsor with Pinarello, the Italian brand made a big announcement on Thursday. The team was previously sponsored by Scott. But the news on Thursday with Pinarello is more than simply a new bike for the team.

Pinarello is stepping into a new role in professional cycling. It will not only provide bikes–but also become the title sponsor of the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team. That means next year, the ProTeam will be known as Pinarello – Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.

The deal also marks a bit of a full-circle moment for Tom Pidcock. The Olympic and World Champion, who is one of the best in ‘cross, mountain biking, and the road, will ride Pinarello bikes across all disciplines again. Pinarello previously worked with Pidcock on the Dogma XC and Crossista models. The Brit rode those to Olympic and world championship victories.

“It’s more than a sponsorship — it’s a shared vision,” Fausto Pinarello, President of Pinarello said. “We’re proud to bring the Pinarello name back to the front of the peloton as a title sponsor.”

Luigi Bergamo, CEO of Q36.5, said the partnership reflects the team’s growth and ambition. “2026 will be another major step forward,” he said, noting the development of young riders, new signings, and the involvement of Pinarello in taking the project to the next level.

Pidcock described the reunion as “coming home,” adding: “I’ve always loved riding their bikes, and it feels right to be back full time on Pinarello.”

The team will race on the latest Pinarello Dogma F and Bolide TT bikes in team colours.

Pinarello – Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team is also the home to former Canadian national road champion Nick Zukowsky. The Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, Que. rider had a stellar 2025 season. He was often seen at the front of the peloton all year, doing some impressive work as a workhorse for the team. He also completed his first Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España, where Pidcock took third.