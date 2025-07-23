Nova Scotia premier moves to quash Halifax bike lane

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he’ll overturn Halifax council’s decision to proceed with a protected bike , citing safety and economic concerns—but some councillors say the real issue is political power.

In an open letter posted on July 16, Houston urged Mayor Andy Fillmore and Halifax regional council to reconsider last week’s vote approving a design that would reduce a stretch of Morris to one-way vehicle traffic. The change would make room for a new bike lane but remove one driving lane.

“This will contribute to traffic congestion, create unnecessary public safety risks and potentially jeopardize port activity,” Houston wrote, as reported by TheLaker. He added that brushing off these concerns “with a simple shrug of the shoulders” was deeply disappointing.

Houston gave council until Aug. 6 to reverse the decision. If not, he warned, his government would invoke Bill 24—a new law that gives the province power to override municipal decisions on transportation matters.

Halifax councillor Kathryn Morse called the letter “disappointing,” but believes Houston’s motivation goes beyond bike lanes.

“I think it’s more of an excuse to go after council and to strengthen a position for strong mayor powers,” she told CBC News. “I’d like to see the premier stay in his lane—and it’s not a bike lane.”

Houston has previously said he’s open to giving Halifax’s mayor the authority to veto bylaws and act without majority council support.

If what the premier in Nova Scotia is doing sounds familiar–well that’s because it’s similar to what the Ontario one is doing. Doug Ford has been fighting against bike lanes since late 2024 when his government launched a bill to not only control municipalities’ power to create bike lanes–but also to remove some. Bill 212, passed in Ontario last November, gave the province the power to reinstate vehicle lanes on major Toronto roads, including Bloor Street West, Yonge Street and University Avenue — a move that’s drawn backlash from cycling advocates.

Officially titled the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024, the legislation also forces municipalities to seek provincial approval before turning car lanes into bike lanes.

Advocates have been actively fighting the move both in court and on the street.