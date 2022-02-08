Now Tadej Pogačar has COVID-19

Double Tour de France champ is the latest cyclist to contract COVID-19, but his team says he should be fine to start his season. The UAE rider is training in Sierra Nevada, Spain, and his symptoms seem to be mild.

His team posted a statement confirming the positive case on Tuesday. “Tadej tested positive for the virus and had mild symptoms,” team doctor, Dr. Adrian Rotunno said in the statement.

“As per the guidelines, and in the interest of his health, and the greater community, he underwent the mandatory isolation and recovery period, before resuming light training.

The doctor said that he is still due to undergo some final medical clearance testing, but the rider should be on track to resume his preparation for his first race of the season, the UAE Tour, which begins Feb. 21.