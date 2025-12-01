Now we have Wout van Aert’s ’cross schedule

Visma–Lease a Bike has confirmed Wout van Aert’s cyclocross calendar. It marks a later start and a busier slate than last winter. Van Aert will open his campaign on Dec. 20 at the Antwerp World Cup, where he’s immediately set to meet long-time rival Mathieu van der Poel. The pair are on course to clash five times between Antwerp and Zonhoven, with back-to-back duels in Hofstade and Loenhout anchoring Van Aert’s holiday block.

Van Aert’s remaining starts — Heusden-Zolder, Dendermonde, and the Belgian championships in Beringen on Jan. 11 obviously stand apart from the Dutchman’s plan. As it stands, the world championships in Hulst are not on his schedule, though he has reversed course on that before. This winter’s tally of eight races is two more than a year ago, when he won in Gullegem and Dendermonde and ultimately added the worlds at the last minute. Van Aert faltered early on there, but would finish second.

The news comes days after Mathieu van der Poel has announced his schedule.

The Alpecin–Deceuninck rider has sketched out a winter built around the World Cup, with a possible season opener in Namur that could still move depending on his road form. He’s targeting key rounds — Antwerp, Koksijde, Gavere, Zonhoven, Maasmechelen and Hoogerheide — before the world championships in Hulst. There, he could break his tie with Erik De Vlaeminck for the all-time record of seven titles. He’ll also line up at Hofstade, Loenhout, Baal and Mol, bringing his maximum calendar to about 13 races.

It’s always a show when van Aert and van der Poel line up together — they’re still a level above the rest. The question now is whether Thibau Nys becomes part of a new “Big Three,” especially with Tom Pidcock absent. Plus, with the young Belgian’s recent dominance, he seems to be the heir apparent to van Aert and van der Poel in the future.