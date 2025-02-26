Of course Urška Žigart got asked about Pogačar riding Roubaix

Cycling’s most famous couple, Urška Žigart and Tadej Pogačar, are a joy to follow. They ride together often, and their social media posts—whether in ugly sweaters on Christmas or supporting each other at races—make them a true power couple.

Žigart now rides for the women’s version of Soudal Quick-Step, AG Insurance–Soudal. The men’s WorldTour squad, of course, has her partner’s rival, Remco Evenepoel.

El novio de Urska Zigart lo ha conseguido: 🌈💛🩷& LBLpic.twitter.com/NvNPpOiFPj#Zurich2024 — elsterrato (@elsterrato) September 29, 2024

She’s happy with her new team. “I felt it was time to discover new horizons. From the first conversation with Jolien D’hoore, I got a good feeling with the team. It really feels like a family of wolves,” she said, referring to the Wolfpack nickname. “I just want to improve in all areas. It is time that I get more self-confidence on my bike and go for victories. I want to put my hands in the air as much as possible when I ride over the line.”

Will Tadej Pogačar be on the start line in Compiègne for Paris-Roubaix?

Cycling fans can’t stop asking. After teammate Tim Wellens posted a video of him effortlessly gliding over Arenberg’s brutal cobbles, the cycling world did a double take.

In December, Pogačar teased tackling the toughest one-day race but played it cool. “Not yet, but then again, you never know,” he said, referring to the 2025 edition.



But then: plot twist. Before the start of the UAE Tour, a reporter from Het Laatste Nieuws pressed him about his cobbled training rides on the Paris-Roubaix route. Was he planning to race the Hell of the North?

His answer: “No comment. I’m here for this race—let’s focus on the UAE Tour, not on Roubaix.”

Although Žigart is a pro cyclist in her own right—a national champion, no less—journalists can’t help asking about the men’s world champion and Tour winner.

When someone from Sporza asked if she knew his plans, she was just as cagey as her partner. “I was already asked if he is riding Paris-Roubaix, but I will not reveal that.”

!!!