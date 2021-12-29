“Oh Canada off-championships” to take place virtually on day of track nats

Both the National cyclocross and track championships were cancelled for 2022, following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases thanks to the ole Omicron strain. However, if you’ve been putting in the miles for the track races and don’t want your form to go to waste, there’s some good news.

The Oh Canada track off-championships are held in lieu of the cancelled national track championships. The race is unofficial and not associated with Cycling Canada.

The racing will be held in an omnium race format on Jan. 6, 2022 and there is no charge to join. You can learn more on their Facebook page.

There will be three groups: A, B and women.

Race program

Scratch race: 7 PM E.S.T

Elimination Race: 7:40 PM E.S.T

Kilo TT: 8:20 PM E.S.T

Scratch race event codes

Group B: 8zYO00nh32

Group A: I1y2VxrZ53

Women only: cFYA8ebTfr

Elimination race event codes

Group B: sH8k8I7rI5

Group A: 391jDomAVs

Women only: m2kkrxtYxE

Kilo individual time trial event codes

Group B: DFDLQGucXp

Group A: pk87mqycRJ

Women Only: gT9oUjunFG