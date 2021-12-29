“Oh Canada off-championships” to take place virtually on day of track nats
The race is January 6Photo by: Event will be an omnium
Both the National cyclocross and track championships were cancelled for 2022, following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases thanks to the ole Omicron strain. However, if you’ve been putting in the miles for the track races and don’t want your form to go to waste, there’s some good news.
The Oh Canada track off-championships are held in lieu of the cancelled national track championships. The race is unofficial and not associated with Cycling Canada.
The racing will be held in an omnium race format on Jan. 6, 2022 and there is no charge to join. You can learn more on their Facebook page.
There will be three groups: A, B and women.
Race program
Scratch race: 7 PM E.S.T
Elimination Race: 7:40 PM E.S.T
Kilo TT: 8:20 PM E.S.T
Scratch race event codes
Group B: 8zYO00nh32
Group A: I1y2VxrZ53
Women only: cFYA8ebTfr
Elimination race event codes
Group B: sH8k8I7rI5
Group A: 391jDomAVs
Women only: m2kkrxtYxE
Kilo individual time trial event codes
Group B: DFDLQGucXp
Group A: pk87mqycRJ
Women Only: gT9oUjunFG