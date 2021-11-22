Oh look! Here’s Chris Froome in a swamp with an alligator

Remember when Chris Froome, wearing the yellow jersey, ran up Mont Ventoux when he crashed and broke his bike? That was quite the scene, wasn’t it.

Well the Internet has responded with a “hold my beer.”

The Brit has been doing a bit of globetrotting of late, having spent time at the Israel Start-Up Nation team launch, in Israel. Recently, he’s been in Miami for a fundraiser.

Great weekend in Miami for the @BestBuddiesChal raising funds for @bestbuddies ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8DlFftibum — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) November 21, 2021

While in Florida, it seems the former TdF champ took some time to meet the locals. Here he is, clearly re-enacting a scene of Adaptation, ankles-deep in the swamp a few meters away from an alligator. It’s unclear whether he’s playing the part of Meryl Streep or Chris Cooper.

Is the off-season over yet?