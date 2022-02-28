Former rival Andrei Tchmil called Johan Museeuw to tell him he was getting ready to fight against Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shocked the world and affected thousands of people in the region, including Andrei Tchmil, former rival of Johan Museeuw according to both the Belgian’s Instagram and Het Nieuwsblad.

Museeuw and Tchmil both duked it out against each other in the classics in the ‘90s. Tchmil, who comes from the former Soviet Union, arrived in Belgium during his professional career and would eventually become a citizen of that country. Before that, he also rode for Moldova and Ukraine. Tchmil rode for Lotto from 1994 to 2002, winning three monuments, Paris-Roubaix (1994), Milan-San Remo (1999) and the Tour of Flanders (2000).

In a video posted on Facebook, an emotional Museeuw spoke about the phone call. “I just looked up the silence,” he said. “After the two beautiful races this past weekend, I received a call from Andrei Tchmil, the man with whom I used to fight many duels in races. He told me we used to fight a lot of wars on the bike, but now I’m in the middle of a war.”

“I live on the border area, 100 KM from where there is fighting,” Tchmil told Museeuw. “This morning I sent my wife and our 1-year-old son away to Romania to protect them. I myself am going to stay here. I’m going to fight. I just wanted to hear you, Johan. I don’t know if I’m going to be there tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, I hope so, but I’ll give you a big kiss.”

“At my age, this gives you pause,” the former world champion explained. “Everything else is an afterthought. We’re just coming out of a difficult period of COVID-19 and we’re sitting there with those people there, who are in a period of fighting.

“I have been in contact with Andrei in recent years and then he called me and said Johan, I give you three kisses, because I don’t know if I’ll be there tomorrow. Then the hair on your arms will stand up. I hope that nonsense stops there. I said, thanks for the phone call. And I really hope from the bottom of my heart that we can continue to call each other.”