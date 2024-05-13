Olivia Baril finishes 6th overall at Itzulia Women

Olivia Baril finished sixth overall at the three-day Itzulia Women in Spain, which finished Sunday. Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx – Protime) had a strong Stage 3 to leapfrog from fourth to first, stealing the leader’s jersey from her teammate Mischa Bredewold. Bredewold would hold onto second, with Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) rounding out the podium.

Stage 1 was 140 km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Elgoibar. Baril would finish sixth, but snagged enough points to be second overall behind Bredewold. Since Bredewold wore the GC jersey during Stage 2, Baril got to wear the sprinter’s jersey.

Saturday’s 104-km race was in Basauri, and Baril had another great day in the saddle, finishing in fourth. Bredewold won again, beating Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco) and Labous.

The final stage on Sunday was a lumpy course from Donostia to San Sebastian. Vollering crushed the competition, putting 44 seconds into the 37-strong lead group. Baril finished fourth on the day. The Canadian would finish second overall on points, and tenth in the mountains competition.

Former ‘cross and MTB world champion Isabella Holmgren, now riding for WorldTour team Lidl – Trek finished 23rd overall, third in the young rider’s competition. Florence Normand (Winspace) from Alma, Que., was the third Canadian racing. She finished 77th overall, 16th in the young rider’s competition.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com