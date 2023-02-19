Olivia Baril finishes fifth overall at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Canada’s Olivia Baril (UAE Team ADQ) finished fifth overall at the Setmana Ciclista – Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana (UCI 2.Pro) on Sunday. Baril won the four-day stage race’s sprint jersey as well.

South Africa’s Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick Step) led into the final day of the Spanish stage race. It was Moolman-Pasio’s teammate, Justine Ghekiere that would take the overall win by a single second. Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo) rounded out the GC podium in third.

Baril finished fifth, 14 seconds off the overall win and just seven second behind superstar Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

Baril moved to the Women’s World Tour team, UAE Team ADQ, from Valcar-Travel and Service at the start of 2023. The Canadian’s GC and sprint accomplishments this week at Setmana Ciclista aren’t her first success in Spain. In 2022, Baril won the Spanish 1.1-rated race Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar. That season, she also won the youth classification at the Tour de Suisse Women.

RELATED: Canadian Olivia Baril transfers to WorldTour squad UAE Team ADQ