Olivia Baril: Proud of 2024, but excited for 2025

Canadian national road champion Olivia Baril of Movistar had a great 2024, but she’s already getting ready for 2025. Wins at races like the Vuelta Extremadura Féminas, the Pro Costa De Almería,and of course the national road championships–as well as a silver in the TT, The Rouyn Noranda native can certainly be proud. But she’s already thinking of 2025. And training for it.

“I’m proud of my results, but I think we could do quite better next year, but even more so, I’m proud of how we rode as a team. It’s inspiring to see how committed my teammates were, especially during tougher moments,” Baril, 27, said. “My team truly believed in me, and that level of trust and dedication was something special. It made every achievement feel more meaningful because it was something we accomplished together.”

To wear the national championship jersey is an honour for any rider of any level, but being able to wear it as a pro in Europe is special.

“I’ve always felt the strong support from Canadian fans, and it means so much to carry that with me. But after four years living in San Sebastian, I’ve also felt a lot of support from the Basque Country—they’ve really embraced me, and it’s like I’ve become one of their own. Racing in the maple leaf feels special not only for Canada but also for the people in my second home, who cheer just as loudly,” Baril said. “It’s amazing to feel so connected to both communities. I’m also so excited to wear the maple leaf jersey in the Classics next spring. It’s such a privilege to bring Canadian colors to those iconic races”

Baril rides for one of the biggest WorldTour teams, Movistar, which has a long history in the sport. Racing from February to October–including Grand Tours, Olympics, and the worlds, makes for a full year. But Baril likes to talk about the connectivity on the team over results.

“One of the biggest highlights this year was building even stronger relationships with my teammates, the sport directors, and my boss. We have such a close-knit team, and I feel lucky to be surrounded by people who are not just colleagues but great friends,” Baril said.

“Another highlight was adopting my shelter dog from Spain and giving him a great life. He’s brought so much joy and balance to my life outside of racing.”

2025 is around the corner, and Baril is already ready.

“For 2025, my goals are shifting along with a pretty big change in my race calendar. As a versatile rider, I’m really excited to take on new challenges in the Flanders Classics, Milan-San Remo, and Paris-Roubaix. These races bring their own unique demands, from the cobbles to the intense weather, and they require a whole new level of preparation and adaptability. Facing these legendary races with a fresh mindset is incredibly motivating, and I’m eager to see what I can achieve as I push myself in new ways”

Baril spent her off-season in Quebec, taking four weeks away from cycling to recharge. During this time, she enjoyed lighter physical activities—such as hot yoga, short runs, and hiking—that allowed her to stay active in a relaxed way. This shift in routine kept things fun and refreshing, giving her a renewed sense of energy for the training season ahead.

She plans to spend the last two weeks of November training in California before returning to Spain. Having been there twice before, Baril appreciates California’s scenic beauty and sees it as an ideal environment to reconnect with the passion that led her to professional cycling.