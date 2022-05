Olivia Baril wins the Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar

Canada’s Olivia Baril (Valcar Travel & Service) took a superb win on Sunday at the Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar. The Canadian outkicked a break of five, with Mavi GarcΓ­a (UAE Team ADQ) and Ane Santesteban (Team BikeExchange Jayco) placing second and third. The 112-km race in Eibar, Spain, has a 1.1 UCI classification.

You can watch Baril smoke her breakaway companions below.