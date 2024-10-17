Olivia Chow fires back at Doug Ford on bike lanes: ‘Province should focus on its job”

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has responded to Ontario Premier Doug Ford regarding his new legislation that would grant the province control over bike lanes. The proposed legislation requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before constructing bike lanes that remove vehicle lanes, aiming to mitigate traffic congestion, particularly in busy areas. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced this initiative in Toronto, stating that cities must demonstrate that new bike lanes won’t negatively impact vehicle traffic. The province will also review bike lane projects from the past five years to assess their effects on traffic flow.

Focus on actual causes on congestion

Mayor Chow has openly disagreed with this move, asserting, “I do not support limiting city powers. It’s always better when we work together to get things right. To tackle congestion and keep people safe on city roads, we need all types of transportation. The Province should focus on their job of finally getting the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West LRTs open, which will have a huge impact on congestion in our city,” she posted on X.

Chow is referencing the controversial transit projects that have faced delays in Ontario’s capital. She, along with other cycling advocates, argues that bike lanes are not the primary cause of increased congestion in many urban areas.

Bringing in provincial legislation to address these issues is “like using a big hammer to go after a fly,” she remarked. On CBC Metro Morning, she expressed her desire for Ford to postpone the potential legislation, stating, “I’ve asked the premier to give me some time to work on it, and I’m working on it flat out. I could show him that I could help mediate and find a solution that works for everyone.”

“I’m trying to come up with a compromise that would re-open some car lanes while keeping the bike lanes… so we can make the design work better,” the mayor added.

Cycling advocates have also raised concerns about the proposed laws. “We’re very concerned about this proposed legislation that would limit where municipalities can build their bike lanes… this is a significant overreach,” Michael Longfield, executive director of Cycle Toronto, an organization advocating for improved cycling infrastructure, said. “This year, Toronto has seen six cyclists killed, which I would argue is a public health crisis. This type of infrastructure saves lives.”