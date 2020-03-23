Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls react to Canada pulling out of the 2020 Games

On Sunday, March 23, the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced they will not send any Canadian teams to the Olympic or Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020.

The announcement comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated on March 22 that they would make a decision on the future of the 2020 Games mid-April. The COC and CPC urged the IOC to accelerate its decision-making regarding a possible postponement.

For Olympic hopeful cyclists, the COC’s decision weighs heavily, but most are in agreement that it was the right thing to do.

Catharine Pendrel

Three time Olympian and 2016 bronze medallist Catharine Pendrel had a philosophical take on the COC’s decision.

“The work you put in is never wasted,” she said in a Facebook post, “but sometimes it needs another time to shine.”

“I respect the COC’s leadership during this time where the world is in crisis,” says Pendrel. “Uncertainty is high and we have more pressing concerns. When we choose to devote ourselves to a goal there is never any certainty that we will be successful, but we work hard regardless because that is the way we want to live our lives.”

James Palmer

25-year-old James Palmer was set to represent Canada in BMX at the Olympics this summer and was shocked to hear Sunday’s news. “After taking some time to let it all sink in and read up on the decision, I do believe it’s the right one for the health and safety of us athletes,” he says. “As we’ve seen recently now, other nationals have followed in and done the same now, so I hope the IOC makes the call and postpones the games until next year and we still have the opportunity compete and represent our Country!”

Tristen Chernove

Tristen Chernove, who earned a medal of each colour at the 2016 Paralympic Games, is thankful Canada is making an expedient decision, which he says is paving the way for other nations to make the same ethical choice for the good of our global community.

“I’m proud to see Canada take a strong, responsible and well considered decision on this,” he says. “At this moment, each and every one of us doing all we can to minimize the impact and spread of this virus is priority one.”

“I’m on the Athletes Council for Cycling Canada and to be truthful, as disappointing as this is from many perspectives, it is also an ideal opportunity for the Olympic/Paralympic values of human excellence, a world united and the advancement of healthy global societies to be forefront,” says Chernove. “The Olympics/Paralympics are about much more than sport. It’s about every one of us being the best we can be, breaking barriers and borders and caring for one another.”

Leah Kirchmann and Alison Jackson

In an Instagram livestream this morning, road cyclists Leah Kirchmann and Alison Jackson were asked their thoughts on Canada pulling out of the 2020 Olympics.

“For the athletes it’s hugely disappointing,” said Krichmann. “It is a huge goal for so many people, but we’re facing a big challenge right now. The whole world is facing a challenge and it’s not responsible to hold the olympics this year. It poses a huge risk to athletes and to public health.”

Jackson was in agreement, “The whole premise of the olympics is equality, but right now some athletes aren’t able to train at all,” she said, referencing those under quarantine or athletes such as synchronized swimmers, who can’t even access public pools.

Michael Foley

Michael Foley, who is currently trying to safely get back to Ontario from Victoria, BC, thinks that the COC has made a smart, but also strategic decision. He says that if the games do go ahead as planned, he will definitely feel a bit robbed, but, “in the grand scheme of things, the Olympics were just the destination, and nobody can take away that journey.”

“I’ve really been enjoying my push towards the games,” he says. “I have amazing teammates and a really understanding coach, so another year of focusing on the Olympics, although definitely presenting some new challenges, would still be something I could enjoy, and grow from.”

Jasmin Glaesser

Jasmin Glaesser, two-time Olympic bronze medalist, is happy the COC has given her a conclusive answer in an uncertain time.

“I am proud that the COC took the lead in making a decision on our participation at Tokyo 2020,” she says. “At a time filled with so many uncertainties, it’s a relief to have a definite answer to a question that as athletes we have been asking ourselves for several weeks. It allows us now, for the time being, to focus on doing our part in helping to protect our communities. It gives us the opportunity to put a plan together to compete at a future Olympics, whether in 2021 or beyond, on our own terms.”