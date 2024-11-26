Olympic medallist banned from ever competing for Australia for life

AusCycling has permanently banned Olympic medallist Matthew Richardson from ever representing Australia following his defection to Great Britain, according to Australian media. The 25-year-old, who won two silver medals in the keirin and sprint and a bronze in the team sprint at the 2024 Paris Olympics, announced his nationality switch shortly after the Games.

Born in England but raised and trained in Australia, Richardson cited personal reasons for his decision, saying he wanted to avoid distracting his Australian teammates during Olympic preparations. However, a review revealed he delayed disclosing the move until after the Olympics, with British Cycling’s support, and withheld the news from AusCycling, his teammates, and stakeholders.

AusCycling sought a two-year ban under UCI regulations, but the Union Cycliste Internationale rejected the request. Instead, the organization imposed a lifetime ban on Richardson from the Australian Cycling Team, citing breaches of trust and integrity. The review also noted he had requested to take proprietary Australian Cycling equipment, including a custom bike and skinsuit, to Great Britain, posing a risk to AusCycling’s intellectual property.

“Integrity, respect, and trust are foundational to our team,” AusCycling’s executive general manager Jesse Korf said. Richardson is also barred from using any Australian Cycling Team resources or receiving AusCycling awards.

“Richardson will not be eligible to rejoin the Australian Cycling Team at any point in the future,” a statement read.

While Richardson is ineligible to represent Great Britain in official competitions until 2025, he has already donned British colours at the Track Champions League. Competing in the sprint and keirin, he beat Dutch rival Harrie Lavreysen, a 16-time world champion.

“Racing and winning in GB colours is amazing,” Richardson said, describing it as a special experience. His switch has left a sour taste in Australian cycling circles, but Richardson remains focused on his new chapter representing Great Britain.